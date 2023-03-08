Telangana witnessed tremendous development under BRS rule: KT Rama Rao

Updated On - 07:57 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Mahabubabad: Stating that Telangana had witnessed tremendous development in all sectors since the formation of a separate State under the BRS rule, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao slammed the BJP-led Centre for doing nothing for the development of the State. He said Prime Minister Narender Modi had helped only his friend Adani to grow.

Addressing a massive meeting conducted at Thorrur town as a part of the International Women’s Day celebrations here on Wednesday, Rama Rao also showered praises on Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao for his performance as a minister.

“Dayakar Rao is the best Panchayat Raj Minister in the country. I am not saying this because I am here in Palakurthy constituency, but for the stupendous development of villages under his leadership. Among the top 20 Panchayats across the country, 19 are from Telangana under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), a central government scheme. Our villages are also performing well in the Swachh Survekshan Grameen rankings,” he said.

Following a request from Dayakar Rao, Rama Rao announced funds worth Rs.25 crore for the development of Thorrur town besides assuring to make efforts to get a 100-bed hospital to Thorrur town and a 50-bed hospital to Palakurthy town.

He later handed over cheques to members of SHGs, including interest free loans, Abaya Hastam, Sthree Nidhi funds and bank linkages. The State government would distribute Rs 1550 crore to SHG members in the State, he said.

Earlier, the Minister participated in inaugural and foundation laying ceremonies of development works worth Rs.14.48 crore at Thorrur. He also distributed 1,000 sewing machines to women at a programme.

Minister Satyavathi Rathod, MLAs, MLCs and officials including Secretary (PR&RD) Sandeep Kumar, MA&UD director Satyanarayana and District Collector K Shashanka were present.