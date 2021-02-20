Telangana witnesses unseasonal rains, one killed in Gadwal

The rain and hailstorm damaged standing crops at some places, 1 killed

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain was witnessed in several districts of Telangana State, with hailstorm occuring in isolated places including Warangal, Mahabubabad and Mulugu on Friday. The rain and hailstorm damaged standing crops at some places. The sudden spell of rains also resulted in a dip in minimum temperature in some few places.

Venkatesh (21), a young farmer was killed when lightning struck him while he was working in the fields at Rajoli mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Friday afternoon. Though family members rushed him to Government Hospital, Kurnool, the doctors declared him brought dead.

The highest rainfall of 52.7mm was recorded at Parkal (Warangal), followed Govindaraopet (30mm) and Kothaguda (20mm), Mahabubabad, during the last 24 hours (Thursday night to Friday evening).

The met department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in isolated places mainly over North and Central districts till Saturday. The weather could be dry thereafter for the next two days.

The lowest minimum temperature of 15.4 degree Celsius was recorded at Sonala (Adilabad) and 15.8 degree Celsius in Medak.

Meanwhile, the rains coupled with hailstorm damaged chilies that were stocked in drying yards and standing maize crops in different areas of combined Warangal district. Power supply was disrupted for an hour at Mulugu district headquarters on Thursday night. In Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal and Adilabad, the rains caused disruptions in power supply for a while and caused damage to crops. Due to the unseasonal rains, standing maize and red gram crops were damaged, farmers in these districts said. The agrarian community requested the agriculture authorities to assess the crop damages and provide compensation accordingly.

In Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, the sudden spell of rains led to a dip in minimum temperature. Nandipet registered the highest 20.4 mm rainfall in Nizamabad district, which received an average rainfall of 2 mm. Likewise, Kamareddy district recorded 0.2 mm average rainfall. Among all mandals, Jukkal recorded 4.5 mm, Madnoor 0.3mm and Gandhari 0.5 mm rainfall.

Maize, red gram crops damaged in erstwhile Adilabad

Mancherial: Parts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal and Adilabad districts recorded light rains and gales, disrupting supply of power for a while and causing losses to farmers from Thursday night to Friday morning.

Rebbena mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district saw 18 mm of rainfall, followed by Tiryani mandal which received 13.3 mm of rainfall. Kaghaznagar, Sirpur (T), Dahegaon, Bejjur and Asifabad registered somewhere between 3 mm and 8 mm of rainfall. Basar and Lokesharam mandals of Nirmal districts had 13.3 and 12.5 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Mudhole, Soan, Mamada, Nirmal Rural, Bhainsa, Laxmanachanda, Kaddam mandal and and witnessed anywhere between 4 and 11 mm of rainfall. Bela mandal of Adilabad district recorded 10.8 mm of rainfall.

Due to unseasonal rains, standing maize and red gram crops were damaged, resulting in losses to farmers. The agrarian community requested authorities of agriculture to assess damage of crops and to provide compensation.

Electricity was restored with officials swinging into action. Residents of certain villages said that they were forced to stay in the dark from 11 pm on Thursday to 9 am on Friday.

