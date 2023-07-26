Telangana: Woman washed away in a stream in Kothagudem

Savithri slipped away from the group while crossing the stream and washed away in the overflowing stream

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Kothagudem: A female farm labourer was washed away while crossing a low lying bridge across Kummarivagu at Chaparalapalli village of Mulkalapalli mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the 56 year old woman Kunja Savithri was returning home along with a gang of farm labourers after completing paddy transplantation work at the village. They were all walking together holding one another’s hands to cross the stream.

But Savithri slipped away from the group and washed away in the overflowing stream. The locals rushed to the rescue of the woman but could not find her. Search for the woman was still going on.

