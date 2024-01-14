Telangana women’s team emerge champions at South Zone National Softball Championship

In the final, Telangana team edged past Kerala 6-5 to seal the title by 1 run win

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 January 2024, 08:20 PM

Victorious Telangana womens softball team after their title triumph on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Telangana women’s team emerged champions in the 20th Senior South Zone National Softball Championship for Men and Women held at Preston School Ground, Jangaon on Sunday.

In the final, the State team edged past Kerala 6-5 to seal the title by 1 run win. In the men’s final, Telangana were thrashed 11-0 by Andhra Pradesh in the one-sided affair.

Results: Final: Women: Telangana 6 bt Kerala 5; Men: Andhra Pradesh 11 bt Telangana 0.