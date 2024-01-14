TSWREIS’ Manvith clinches title at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 January 2024, 05:58 PM

Medal winners of the chess championship in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Manvith Golla of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) School, Shaikpet clinched the title in the junior category at the 212th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad on Sunday.

He won the event by scoring 5.5 points out of 6 rounds while Shanmukha Vasudev and Kinshuk Vetcha, with 5 points each, settled for second and third places respectively.

In the open category, K Perumallu won the event by scoring 5.5 points while Gade Sharanya and Viswajith Sai occupied second and third places with 5 points each.

Results: Winners: U-15 Boys: 1. J Ravi Varma, 2. M Akhil; Girls: 1. Aadya Reddy Konda, 2. Rishita Baheti; U-13 Boys: 1. Jayaditya Chepuri, 2. Sidhi Pranav Beenu; Girls: 1. A Lopamudra, 2. Sahasra Lekha; U-11 Boys: 1. Kinshuk Vetcha, 2. Yogesh Veerlapally; Girls: 1. Aaradhya Nissi, 2. K Lasya; U-9 Boys: 1. Shanmukha Vasudeva, 2. Arjunkrishnan Somanchi; Girls: 1. K Tejasvi, 2. M Akshara Kalyani; U-7 Boys: 1. Prasidh Ambati, 2. Sarath Sai Machiraju; Girls: 1. K Saanvika, 2. P Anshitha; Best Woman: Vamshika Boga, Best Veteran: V Uday; Top Ten Places – Open category: 1. K Perumallu, 2. Gade Sharanya, 3. Viswajith Sai, 4. Ehaan Shaik, 5. Y Muralimohan, 6. A Sankalpa Ruthvik, 7. Divith Reddy Adulla, 8. Surya Prakash, 9. Prem Raj, 10. L Vijay Kumar.