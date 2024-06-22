Sircilla boy invents powerloom cloth folding machine

The machine, which was exhibited in the State-level competition held in Hyderabad on June 16 and 17 was selected for the national level competition scheduled to be held in New Delhi in July.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 08:39 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: A powerloom cloth folding machine invented by a student of a government school has been selected for the national level INSPIRE-Manak Innovation awards.

A Class X student, Jakkani Hemanth designed the gadget. A resident of Ganesh Nagar in Sircilla town, Hemanth is a student of the Kusuma Ramaiah Government Boys High School, Shivanagar.

Moved by the hard work his parents and neighbours had to do to fold the cloth weaved on the powerloom, Hemanth decided to find a solution to their problem and discussed it with his teachers.

Taking advice from the teachers, he made the powerloom cloth folding machine by doing hard work for two months and spending Rs.2,000. Wheels, chains, motors and sensors were utilized to manufacture the machine which folds cloth within 10 minutes.

The machine was exhibited in the Collectorate on Saturday. Collector Sandeep Kumar appreciated Hemanth for inventing the machine.