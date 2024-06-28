Medak: Lack of teachers force parents, students to stage ‘rasta roko’

They said that the school needs at least eight teachers in addition to a headmaster
Medak: Parents and students of primary school and high school of Shalipeta village of Chinna Shankarampet mandal staged a protest accusing the officials of allotting just two school assistant teachers after recent reshuffling.
They said that the school needs at least eight teachers in addition to a headmaster. The students said the existing teachers were finding it difficult to control even the classrooms.
They staged a rasta roko on Ramayampet road, leading to a massive traffic jam. The police made them withdraw the protest assuring them to take the issue to the notice of officials concerned.