Medak: Lack of teachers force parents, students to stage ‘rasta roko’

They said that the school needs at least eight teachers in addition to a headmaster

Updated On - 28 June 2024, 01:46 PM

Medak: Parents and students of primary school and high school of Shalipeta village of Chinna Shankarampet mandal staged a protest accusing the officials of allotting just two school assistant teachers after recent reshuffling.

They said that the school needs at least eight teachers in addition to a headmaster. The students said the existing teachers were finding it difficult to control even the classrooms.

They staged a rasta roko on Ramayampet road, leading to a massive traffic jam. The police made them withdraw the protest assuring them to take the issue to the notice of officials concerned.