Telangana: Youngsters from Shivannagudem show the way with noble gesture

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 08:30 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Shivannagudem villagers donating some amount to a poor woman at Shivannagudem in Kondapur Mandal in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Sangareddy: With the motto of supporting families who could not afford to perform funerals of their family members, youngsters from Sivannaguddem in Kondapuram Mandal are setting an example for their peers by helping out such families.

When a poor woman, Vadithya Durga Bhai, passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the family was not in a condition to bear the expenses of her funeral. The youngsters led by Vinod then gathered Rs 42,000 to help the family. From then on, the team has helped four other families in the village donating nearly Rs 1 lakh. The gesture has now inspired many of their friends and relatives living in various parts of Telangana, with more youngsters now following the footsteps of the Shivannagudem youth.

In the neighbouring Machepally Thanda, youngsters have recently extended financial support to two families by donating Rs 12,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. In Sitharamkunta village, youngsters supported two funerals by donating Rs 10,000 and Rs 8,000 apart from donating groceries. The youth of Jalgugutta too supported the funeral of one family by gathering Rs 11,000.

The message has started spreading to other districts and has even crossed the border to reach Bidar in Karnataka where people from Shivannagudem have relatives. The youth of Shapur Thanda of Tandur Mandal in Vikarabad district too followed the example, and donated Rs 14,000 and Rs 9,500 to two families. In a village near Bidar, the youth of the village extended support to two families. A team of youngsters supported a family in Vakidavath Thanda in Parigi Mandal of Vikarabad district.

Meanwhile, the Chitampally Thanda in Mominpet Mandal of Vikarabad district and Ippalgadda Thanda of Kandi Mandal have also consulted Vinod and his team to replicate the same service in their respective village.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Vinod said they had started mobilising regular donations among their friends to keep funds ready to support such families in future. Many of their friends, who were working elsewhere, were donating Rs 500 every two months, making it a healthy fund.