Manyamkonda to become first temple in Telangana to get ropeway service

Telangana Tourism Department is working on to execute the project and has floated tenders for roping in an agency to take up the works at the hill shrine

By S. Sandeep Kumar Updated On - 12:24 AM, Tue - 31 January 23

An artist's impression of the ropeway service, which will be equipped with a mono cable reversible jig back eight-seater cabin system, at the Sri Lakshmi Ventkateshwara temple.

Mahabubnagar: The Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara temple at Manyamkonda in the district is likely to become the first temple in Telangana to be equipped with a ropeway service.

The State Tourism Department is working on to execute the project and has floated tenders for roping in an agency to take up the works at the hill shrine. The department is planning several infrastructure development works at the temple for the convenience of pilgrims.

Under this initiative, a ropeway is being proposed at the temple. It would be equipped with a mono cable reversible jig back eight-seater cabin system. The slope length would be about 725 metres and there would be six cabins with three each at both upper and lower terminals.

The Lower Terminal Point (LTP) is being proposed near pump house and the Upper Terminal Point (UTP) would be established on a slanting rock below the big signboard on the hilltop. The cabins would be fully enclosed ones with ventilation and automatically operated doors.

The ropeway is being proposed at a cost of Rs 20 crore. This apart, other infrastructure works like more accommodation facilities, vehicle parking space and others were being planned at the temple, said a senior official from Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation.

This initiative is being taken up after Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud wanted the Tourism officials to explore the possibilities to introduce cable car services at Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara temple, Manyamkonda, the historic Bhongir Fort and Durgam Cheruvu in the city.

The idea was to make things convenient for pilgrims besides boosting tourism prospects.

Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy temple, Manyamkonda is a popular temple and is about 18 km from Mahabubnagar town. There is a ghat road from downhill to the hilltop covering about four kilometres. There are 365 steps to reach the hilltop and pilgrims utilize both the routes to have the darshan of the Lord.

During the annual month-long Brahmotsavams, which are commencing from January 31 this year, three to four lakh pilgrims turn up from different parts of the State and from the neighbouring Karnataka as well. The Rathotsavam would be organized on February 5.