Hyderabadi blogger’s reel ‘Men at Numaish’ goes viral

An Instagram reel about the ‘men attending Numaish’ has gone viral with lakhs of views.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:21 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Photo: Instagram.

Hyderabad: You are surely not a pakka Hyderabadi if you don’t drop by Numaish, the annual exhibition that happens at Nampally Exhibition Grounds, at least once a year. With as many as 2,300 stalls, all you need is great energy to check out every counter.

Though the expo is primarily attended by women, a large number of men, too, visit – though uninterested. Now, an Instagram reel about the ‘men attending Numaish’ has gone viral with lakhs of views.

The short video by a food blogger from the city Ayesha Sultana shows several random men holding shopping bags and baby carriers, and managing children while the women with them carry on with shopping. The footage went circulated rapidly as many found it “relatable”.

A comment read, “Mother Teresa said, “If you want to change the world, go home and love your family” and you showcased the emotion of the words so raw yet so beautiful. Absolutely one of my most favourite reels in the longest times (sic).”

Another said: “To kya hua mummy, wife, ya sister hum ladko ke liye khana banate khapde dhote to itna to karna Banta hai apna (sic).”

Many other men commented saying they could feel the pain. “They are not interested at all; just go there for the sake of the happiness of their families,” a person said.