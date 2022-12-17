| Telanganas 3d Mantra To See Five New It Hubs In Districts Says Ktr

Telangana’s 3D mantra to see five new IT Hubs in districts, says KTR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:32 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: Telangana will soon have five new Information Technology Hubs in different districts as part of the State government’s efforts to expand the IT sector across the State. These will be at Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Siddipet and Adilabad.

Announcing this on Saturday, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government was taking information technology to the district headquarters as part of its 3D Mantra – Digitise, Decarbonise and Decentralise. While the Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar IT Hubs were already up and running successfully, next in line would be IT Hubs at Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Siddipet and Adilabad, he said.

In a series of tweets, tagging pictures of the upcoming structures for these IT Hubs, Rama Rao said the Nizamabad IT Hub was almost ready to be inaugurated and paid his compliments to MLA Ganesh Bigala for his ‘persistent efforts’ and also to BRS NRI Cell global coordinator Mahesh Bigala for bringing in NRI-led enterprises to invest in providing employment opportunities to locals.

The Mahabubnagar IT Hub was almost a month away from being inaugurated, he said, adding that Minister V Srinivas Goud had been ‘extremely diligent’ in his efforts. The Siddipet IT Hub was shaping up well with the focused efforts of Minister T Harish Rao he said, adding that a few months from now, after the Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar IT Hubs, the Siddipet IT Hub too would be unveiled.

The Nalgonda IT Hub, meanwhile, was under construction and efforts were being made to complete it expeditiously in four to six months, he said, thanking the efforts of Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Nalgonda MLA K Bhupal Reddy.

