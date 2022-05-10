Telangana’s Command and Control Centre all set to go operational in 3 months

Published Date - 07:20 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: Networking the functioning of various units of the police under single roof and driven by technology, the Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills is all set to go operational in three months.

The iconic Command and Control Centre, a fusion centre of technologies, will network 9.21 lakh cameras installed across the State and help the police with advanced monitoring.

DGP M Mahender Reddy said using advanced technology, one could store, view and run analytics check footage of up to one lakh surveillance cameras at one go. “The technology and concepts introduced here are nowhere available with any police force in the country. The second tower will be allocated to a Technology Fusion Centre and all related offices will be accommodated here to run backend operations,” he said.

Enhancing the capabilities of field level officers, an emergency response management system will function from the centre to help citizens in distress. “A multi-agency operations centre and a data centre will also be here. Representatives of various departments connected to the public will be present here to enhance effective coordination between government agencies. A war room in the building and a Centre of Excellence is being established for monitoring activities and enhancing capabilities of the staff,” the DGP said, adding that an auditorium and museum too would be part of the project.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, who along with the DGP and other senior officials, visited the building on Tuesday, reviewed the various works in progress. “Ninety-five percent of the works are completed and in the next three months, the building will be ready for occupation,” he said.

The Command and Control Centre is being set up at a cost of Rs.585 crore and so far, Rs.450 crore was spent on construction and equipping the centre with the state of art facilities.

Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills:

* Four buildings – One building of 20 floors, three of 16 floors each

* Tower A (20 floors) – Hyderabad Police Commissioner office and all wings of City Police

* Tower B (16 floors) – Technology Fusion Centre, backend operations, emergency response centre, multi agency operations centre and war room

* Tower C (16 floors) – Auditorium with a capacity of 500 people, dining facility etc

* Tower D (16 floors) – Museum on 14th and 15th floors

