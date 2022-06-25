Telangana’s first ‘Walk-in Cold Room’ in ESI Hospitals inaugurated

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Source: Twitter/Chamakura Malla Reddy.

Hyderabad: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Saturday inaugurated the State’s first Walk-in Cold Room in any ESI Hospital at the ESI Hospital, Nacharam.

The cold room, used to store lifesaving cancer and kidney drugs, was donated by Medihauxe Pharma at a cost of Rs.7.5 lakh from its CSR funds, according to a press release.

The Walk-in Cold Room is a storage room of critical, life-saving and temperature sensitive Bi-Technology products and medicine to ensure their efficacy. They need to be stored at a temperature between 2 Degrees to 8 Degrees. Until now, ESI Nacharam, a nodal hospital, was refrigerating them before supplying to all ESIs in the State.

The hospital stores medicines for several hospitals and 73 dispensaries across the State and has nearly 20 lakh patients who hold ESI cards.

The Minister said the 450-bedded hospital needed a CT Scan and MRI Scanning facilities, while plans were on to set up an oxygen plant as well.

Medihauxe Pharma MD Girish Bhat and Director Manohar Bhat also spoke.