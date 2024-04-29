Timely response from TSCSB helps stop Rs 1 crore loss

On April 27, Harsh, a resident from Nacharam was alerted by messages to his mobile phones about three fraudulent transactions by unidentified persons to the tune of nearly Rs 1 crore.

Hyderabad: Timely response of the Cybercrime wing at the TS Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) and complainant helped in recovery of Rs 1crore cash which was swindled by cyber fraudsters.

Within 12 minutes of receiving the messages, Harsh managed to alert the concerned bank and also Cybercrime helpline number 1930 about the un-authorized transactions.

The TS Cyber Security Bureau immediately uploaded the transaction details on CFCFRMS portal, alerted the banks to which the amount was fraudulently being transferred to by the suspect and ensured that the amount was put on hold. Shikha Goel, Director, TSCSB on Monday met the complainant and complimented him for reporting within 12 minutes to 1930.

She also appreciated the staff of 1930 that acted promptly and made sure that the amount was ‘Put on Hold’ within 25 minutes of reporting to 1930. She further appealed to the citizens to report Cyber Crime helpline number 1930 immediately if a victim of cybercrime.