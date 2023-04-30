Telangana’s growth a symbol of State’s ‘reconstruction’: CM KCR

Even the Planning Commission of India had declared all districts except Hyderabad as backward districts and people started asking how Telangana would develop without water and power, he said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:52 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The overwhelming development that Telangana has achieved in the last nine years is a slap on the face of those who opposed the formation of the new State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said, adding that the transformation and development the State underwent across all sectors was the symbol of the ‘reconstruction’ of Telangana.

Speaking after inaugurating the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat building here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said during the Telangana movement, many people had raised apprehensions about the future of the State and even predicted that there would be backwardness and darkness if a separate State was formed.

“People used to ask us. What does ‘Telangana reconstruction’ mean? Are you going to destroy the entire Telangana and reconstruct it? Today they have got the answer,” he said.

Stating that the time has come to tell all those who did not understand the concept of ‘Telangana Reconstruction’ about the achievements of the newly formed State, the Chief Minister listed out how the State was reconstructed. From the rejuvenation of all Kakatiya era water bodies, ponds and lakes in the State to a stage where lakes and ponds were full even during summer, the world’s largest lift irrigation scheme in the form of the Kaleshwaram project, all these were reconstruction of Telangana.

“The total paddy cultivation area during Yasangi in the country stood at 94 lakh acres, out of which 56 lakh acres were in Telangana alone. This green revolution is also ‘Telangana Reconstruction’,” he said, going on to list out the State’s development in multiple sectors.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, who offered purnahuti at the Yagashala set up on the new Secretariat premises after a Sudarshana Yagam and Chandi Homam, was accorded a traditional welcome by vedic scholars and priests. He then reached his chambers on the sixth floor of the building, where after a short puja, he assumed the Chief Minister’s chair at 1.32 pm. He then signed multiple files put before him by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Secretary to the CM Smita Sabharwal and other officials.

All other Ministers and officials too assumed their offices after brief pujas and signed their first files.