Telangana’s Hruthik Katakam reaches semifinals of National Tennis Championship

09:09 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hruthik Katakam

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Hruthik Katakam reached the semifinals of the ongoing 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Thursday.

The top seed in boys’ under-14 category, Hruthik secured a commanding 6-0, 6-0 victory over Karnataka’s Diganth M in the last-eight of the tournament.

Another State player Rishitha Basireddy also made it to the semifinals after a hard-fought victory in the girls’ under-16 category. She downed Harithashree Venktesh of Tamil Nadu 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

