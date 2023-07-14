Telangana’s Kaddam LIS, Modikunta projects get TAC clearance

CWC chairman Rushvinder Vohra along with his team of engineers also took part in the review.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:33 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the Jal Shakti Ministry on Friday cleared the Kaddam (Gudem) Lift Irrigation Scheme and Modikunta Vagu Projects.

The clearances were accorded at a meeting presided by Pankaj Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, following a presentation made on the salient features of both the projects by the State team led by Rajat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation).

The Kaddam lift irrigation scheme, proposed to be constructed at a cost of 138.45 crore, is intended to draw 3 TMC of water from the left flank of River Godavari at Gudem village of Dandepally Mandal of Mancherial district and conveying it to the Kaddam left main canal to stabilize a tail-end ayacut of 30,000 acres. It would help augment drinking water supply in 43 villages

The proposed construction of Modikunta Vagu Medium Irrigation Project involves construction of 1,259 metres of earthen dam and spillway of 92 metres with six radial gates. Modikunta Vagu, a tributary of Godavari River is in Wazeedu mandal of Mulugu district. The project will help utilize 2.047 TMC of water to irrigate 13,590 acres besides augmenting water supply by 0.12 TMC in 35 tribal villages.

The erstwhile government of Andhra Pradesh have accorded administrative approval for taking up the project at a cost of Rs.124.60 crore in 2005. But the work could not be grounded due to issues involved in forest land acquisition. Revised administrative approval was accorded by the Government of Telangana for an amount of Rs.527.66 crore in August last year.