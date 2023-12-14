Preparations for Medaram Jatara in full swing; Telangana govt releases Rs 75 crore

Officials from various departments in Mulugu district have accelerated their efforts to ensure smooth arrangements for the four-day festivities scheduled from February 21 to February 24, 2024.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

File Photo

Mulugu: With the highly anticipated biennial Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara just a month away, officials from various departments in Mulugu district have accelerated their efforts to ensure smooth arrangements for the four-day festivities scheduled from February 21 to February 24, 2024.

In a significant development, the State government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, released Rs Rs 75 crore on Thursday to facilitate the essential expenditures required for the event. The release came following a request by Endowment Minister Konda Surekha who met the CM on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Project Officer Ankit from ITDA Eturnagaram recently visited Medaram, holding a comprehensive review meeting with officials from various departments, including Rural Water Supply, Electricity, Tribal Welfare, Revenue, and Irrigation on Tuesday. The discussions primarily focused on both permanent and temporary infrastructure works, availability of materials, and staffing requirements during the Jatara.

Ankit conducted on-site inspections at multiple locations, overseeing ongoing work such as electric transformer installations, electric pole setups, sanitation facilities like toilets and drinking water provisions, as well as other essential arrangements like lighting, queue management, and tank improvements. “All the officials involved have been directed to expedite the pending works, including the setup of wells, dressing rooms, bunds, lighting arrangements, and queue management,” highlighted Ankit during his visit.

“Next week, a crucial review meeting with the Ministers of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Anasuya is scheduled,” stated Ankit, stressing the necessity for detailed department-wise plans and material availability reports for proposed works.

Minister Danasari Anasuya, also known as Seethakka, chaired a meeting in Hyderabad earlier this week with state-level officials to streamline arrangements for the mega-event.