Medaram Jathara: Celebrations in Mulugu District, Holidays for Students, and other updates

The Telangana government has closed schools and colleges in Mulugu district from February 21–24, 2024, to accommodate the Medaram Jathra, South India's largest tribal fair, which attracts lakhs of devotees and symbolizes cultural richness and communal harmony.
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has closed schools and colleges in Mulugu district from February 21–24, 2024, to accommodate the Medaram Jathra, South India’s largest tribal fair, which attracts lakhs of devotees and symbolizes cultural richness and communal harmony.
Watch: