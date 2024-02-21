| Medaram Jathara Celebrations In Mulugu District Holidays For Students And Other Updates

Medaram Jathara: Celebrations in Mulugu District, Holidays for Students, and other updates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 02:35 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has closed schools and colleges in Mulugu district from February 21–24, 2024, to accommodate the Medaram Jathra, South India’s largest tribal fair, which attracts lakhs of devotees and symbolizes cultural richness and communal harmony.

