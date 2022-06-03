Telangana’s Nandini for Junior World Athletics Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:34 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana athlete Agasara Nandini had qualified for the upcoming Junior World Athletics Championship, scheduled to be held in Colombia from August 1 to 6.

The daughter of a tea seller, Nandini clinched the spot in Indian team after winning gold medal in the 100m hurdles with a timing of 13.97 seconds at the 20th National Federation Cup Junior Under-10 event at Nadiad in Gujarat on Friday. The student of TSWREIS took the gold ahead of Karnataka’s Unnathi and Maharashtra’s Pranjali.

Nandini had already competed at the Junior World Athletics Championship, held in Nairobi last year. She made it to the semifinals of the 100m event on her debut event.

