Telangana’s Nandini named in Indian Athletics squad for Asian Games

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Agasara Nandini

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) athlete Agasara Nandini has been named in Indian Athletics squad in Heptathlon (100 mts, 200 mts, Shot put, Long jump, High Jump, Javelin) for the upcoming Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou from September 23.

Nandini an Athlete of LACC of TSWREIS and studying BBA second year in TSWRDCW Sangareddy. She is the First girl to participate in Asian games from TSWREIS in Athletics and only girl from Telangana State selected for the Asiad in athletics.