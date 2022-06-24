Telangana’s Nandini for U-20 World Athletics meet in Colombia

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Nandini Agasara.

Hyderabad: Telangana athlete Agasara Nandini has been selected to represent India in the Junior World Athletics Championship (U-20), scheduled to be held in Colombia from August 1-6 in the 100m hurdles, on Friday.

The 18-year-old student from the TSWREIS is the lone from the State to be selected for the prestigious event. She clocked 13.95 seconds in the recently-concluded 20th National Federation Cup U-20 Athletics Championship at Nadiad in Gujarat recently.

This is also her second straight qualification for the world meet. She had represented India in the last edition of the games in Nairobi last year.