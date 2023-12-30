Telangana’s power demand remains high, surpasses 220 million units despite winter chill; peaks at 12,165 MW

Hyderabad: The State’s power demand has remained elevated over the last one week even during the winter chill, keeping it above 220 million units. On Friday, the power demand in the State stood at 230.592 MU and the peak demand went up to 12,165 MW. In the last one week, the power demand in the […]

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: The State’s power demand has remained elevated over the last one week even during the winter chill, keeping it above 220 million units. On Friday, the power demand in the State stood at 230.592 MU and the peak demand went up to 12,165 MW.

In the last one week, the power demand in the State has been increasing gradually. The power demand on December 25 stood at 220.326 MU, whereas it was 224.71 MU on December 26. Similarly, it was 227.137 MU on December 27 and 227.466 MU on December 28. Last year during the same period, the power demand was below 215 MU.

According to power officials, power demand has gone up mainly due to uninterrupted power supply being given to all categories of consumers, free 24×7 power being given to the agriculture sector and for lift irrigation schemes. Apart from this, electrical demand has increased due to the use of heating appliances and geysers, the officials said.

“Almost 50 percent of the load that we see in winters is due to geysers in the domestic sector,” an official said.

Already, power consumption has started to go up due to agricultural operations picking up in the State. Since there is shortage of water for irrigation purposes due to less water available in various reservoirs, especially those on the Krishna River, farmers are using borewells to supply water to the crops, resulting in an increase in power demand.

With possibilities of the demand further picking up in March-April, the government has taken a number of steps to ensure that the growing demand was met, the officials said, adding that the power utilities were successfully able to meet the power demand of the season without any network constraints or power outages.

“The government is taking steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all the consumers,”they said.