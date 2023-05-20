‘Telangana’s power reforms a role model for India’

Delegation praised the efforts of the State government and said Telangana stands as a role model for the country in the field of electricity

20 May 23

Hyderabad: While appreciating the steps being taken by the State government in providing uninterrupted power supply to all its consumers, top officials of power companies of Southern States observed that Telangana was setting an example to other States in the country for registering rapid progress in the field of electricity.

A delegation comprising chairpersons and managing directors, directors and senior officials of Southern State power companies are touring the State to study the various steps being taken by Telangana to provide uninterrupted quality power to its consumers. The team is studying the electricity system being adopted by the State, new substations, new technology and underground cable systems set up in the State.

The team members met TS Genco and Transco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao, who explained to them the various steps being adopted by power utilities to meet the power demands of the State. They praised the efforts of the State government and said Telangana stands as a role model for the country in the field of electricity and its electricity systems were ideal in all aspects.

They said there was a lot to be learned from the power projects in the State, especially substations like Rayadurgam were much needed in cities. The members also appreciated the government’s initiative to supply free power to the agriculture sector.