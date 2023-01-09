Telangana’s Rajender selected for World Open taekwondo championship

Published Date - 08:58 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: State taekwondo player Ambilpur Rajender has been selected for the 2023 US World Open Taekwondo Championship, kyorugi & Poomsae which will be held in Oregon Convention Centre, USA in March.

The State senior taekwondo player also won a gold medal in the under-15 age category on poomsae event in the recently-concluded 1st South India Taekwondo Championship for sub-junior, cadet, junior and senior, kyorugi and poomsae, held at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium.

He will also compete in the upcoming senior nationals scheduled to be held in Nashik, Maharashtra from February 10 to 12. Rajender has been competing in taekwondo since 1998 at various events and won over 44 gold medals and two silver. He also has two Guinness World records to his name.