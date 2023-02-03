Sai Atchyut in joint lead at V4 chess tournament

08:11 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Hyderabad: Sai Atchyut defeated Modipalli Deekshitha to be in joint lead with two points from as many rounds at the V4 Chess inaugural international open Fide rated below 1600 chess tournament at the Kokta Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Modipalli Deekshitha (1) lost to Sai Atchyut B (2), Kesavan G (2) bt Abdul Aziz Beg (1), Patil Ajay (1) lost to Gaurav Sharma (2), Vishwanath Kannam (1) lost to Sheetal Sonwane (2), Arun Kumar G (2) bt Dhrikshu K Vasant (1), Samarateja K (2) bt Navalkar Prashant (1), Natura Bethi (2) bt Deshpande Omkar (1), Gurudutt Goswami (1) lost to Rama Krishna Murthy Malladi (2).

