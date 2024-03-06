Telangana’s Rithvik clinches bronze medal at National Rapid Chess Championship

Telangana grandmaster Raja Rithvik recorded seven wins out of 11 rounds registering 8.5 points in the National Rapid Chess Championship

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 March 2024, 08:39 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana grandmaster Raja Rithvik clinched bronze medal in the National Rapid Chess Championship held at Nashik, Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The State player is under guidance of coach N Rama Raju in RACE Chess Academy, recorded seven wins out of 11 rounds registering 8.5 points in the championship. Telangana State Chess Association president KS Prasad congratulated Rithvik for his fine show at the nationals.

