Telangana’s Rithvik clinches International Blitz Chess Championship

Telangana Grandmaster Raja Rithvik crowned champion of the IX Chessable Sunway Sitges International Blitz Chess Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Grandmaster Raja Rithvik crowned champion of the IX Chessable Sunway Sitges International Blitz Chess Championship held in Spain on Sunday.

He scored 8.5 points from nine rounds to clinch the title. Rithvik was unbeaten in the tournament as he won eight games and drew one. About 120 players from 30 countries have participated in the tournament. The student of KL University trains under N Rama Raju at the RACE Chess Academy in Hyderabad.

Telangana State Chess Association president, K S Prasad has congratulated Raja Rithvik for his achievement and hoped to bring many more laurels to the State and country.