Anshuman, Artem bag top honours at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

International Master Lutsko Artem of Ukraine and Anshuman Dey of Frank Anthony Public School, Kolkata bagged the top honours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Anshuman Dey and Lutsko Artem

Hyderabad: International Master Lutsko Artem of Ukraine and Anshuman Dey of Frank Anthony Public School, Kolkata bagged the top honours in the open and junior categories respectively of the Brilliant Trophy Online Chess Tournament on Tuesday.

Lutsko Artem scored 11.5 points from 12 rounds to clinch the title. Arul Anand from Coimbatore claimed second place with 10 points while Neerav Vishal from Bihar settled for third place with nine points.

Results: Top ten performers (Junior’s category): 1 Anshuman Dey, 2 Snehaal Roy, 3 S Harivardhan, 4 Lasya Tummapudi, 5 Ayaan Arora, 6 Druvesh Dondapati, 7 Purav Khandelwal, 8 P Harshith, 9 Yashraj Gajanan Rathi, 10 Sehajpreet Kaur; Open category: 1 IM Lutsko Artem, 2 Arul Anand, 3 Neerav Vishal, 4 Sreekara Darbha, 5 J Malleswara Rao, 6 P Supreetha, 7 Yudhajeet De, 8 D Vincent, 9 Naveen Kumar, 10 K Maruthimohan; Age Group Winners: U-15: Boys: 1 Surya Kumara Sridatta K, 2 K Jagadish; Girls: 1 Pattan Muskan, 2 Lalithya; U-13: Boys: 1 Shanmukha Abhinay, 2 Om Jadhav; Girls: 1 Meenakshi C, 2 Ananya Nerella; U-11: Boys: 1 Anay Rathi, 2 P Lakshith; Girls: 1 Navya, 2 Sruthi Viswanatha; U-9: Boys: 1 P Sri Sai Vedaansh, 2 Abheek Panigrahi; Girls: 1 Manimanjari, 2 Varnika Nerella; U-7: Boys: 1 Veersen Jain, 2 Uttam Surya Naidu; Girls: 1 P Srihitha, 2 B Vanshikaa Teertha; Best Woman: Mathura Lalasa; Special Prize: KSSRA Praneeth.