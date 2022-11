Telangana’s Shiva impresses at National Para Swimming Championships

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:28 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Shiva clinched two gold and a bronze medal in the S-9 category of the recently concluded XXII National Para Swimming Championships

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Shiva clinched two gold and a bronze medal in the S-9 category of the recently concluded XXII National Para Swimming Championships held at the Dr Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex, Guwahati, Assam.

He bagged top honours in the 50m and 100m butterfly events and the bronze medal in 400m freestyle event. Another swimmer Ria settled for fourth spot in the 50m backstroke event in the S-8 category.

