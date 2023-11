Telangana’s Sukanya clinches bronze in National Bench Press Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Tejavath Sukanya

Hyderabad: State athlete Tejavath Sukanya slinched a bronze medal in the 28th National Bench Press Championship for men and women, held in Bengaluru on Friday.

The Hyderabad athlete, competing in the 76 kgs, lifted 100kgs for the third-place finish. Karnataka’s Vaishali took gold with 107 kg lift while another athlete from hosts’ State, Shwetha took silver with 105kgs lift. Sukanya trains with coach VN Rajasekhar.