Telangana’s Vritti swims to twin golds

The Telangana girl clocked 9.29.01 seconds to clinch top honours in the under-19 girls 800 metres freestyle event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Vritti Agarwal during her competition, in New Delhi on Friday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad swimmer Vritti Agarwal pocketed two gold medals at the ongoing 67th National School Games Swimming Championship, at the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Swimming pool, Talkatora, New Delhi on Friday.

The State girl clocked 9.29.01 seconds to clinch top honours in the under-19 girls 800 metres freestyle event.

Later, she also won the yellow metal in the under-19 girls 400 metres freestyle event clocking 4.41.17 seconds. ISCE’s S Shirin and Maharashtra’s Pradeepkumar Amrita took silver and bronze respectively.

Meanwhile, another Telangana swimmer M Suhas Preetham clocked 2.08.62 seconds to clinch a silver medal in the Under-17 boys 200 metres backstroke event. Maharashtra’s Das Rishab took the gold.

Results: U-19 Girls 800 metres Freestyle: 1. Vritti Agarwal (TS) 9:29:01s;

Under-19 Girls: 400 metres freestyle: 1. Vritti Agarwal (TS) (4:41:17s), 2. S Shirin (Council For The ICSE); 3. Pradeepkumar Amrita (Maharashtra);

Under-17 Boys: 200 metres backstroke: 1. Das Rishab (Maharashtra) (2:06:26s), 2. M Suhas Preetham (TS), 3. Madhira Vedanta Venkat (CBSE Welfare).