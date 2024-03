Telegram Encouraging Terrorism in Russia: Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov | Russia News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 10:40 AM

Russian press secretary Dmitry Peskov has called on Telegram founder Pavel Durov to improve monitoring amid concerns about terrorist use. Despite criticisms, Telegram remains popular in Russia, with around 49 million users in 2023. Durov defends its freedom of speech.