Telegram rolled out new features

Telegram has launched new features like Shareable chat folders, customer wallpapers, and more for its users

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:17 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Shareable Chat Folders

Sending a link allows you to share chat folders with other users. This makes it simple to ask friends or colleagues to join many work groups or news outlets simultaneously. You may make several invite links with different names for various discussions. You may add users to any public chat or one where you have admin privileges. Members will get a proposal to join the new chats if you add more chats to your folder and update the link.

Custom Wallpapers

This feature will help you set the personalized chat wallpaper in any 1 to 1 chat. After setting the wallpaper in your chat, a special message will be sent in the chat that allows the partner on the other side to set the same wallpaper. This feature is similar to the WhatsApp chat wallpaper feature.

Better Bots

Now that seamless web applications may be started in any chat, Telegram bots can host them. By stating the bot’s username in any chat or by using a direct link, users of bots that enable this functionality can visit their web apps. Web apps that are launched in groups may additionally allow member collaboration and multiplayer functions. With this change, retailers and independent developers have additional free chances on Telegram.

The most recent Telegram version, which includes several new features, is now available in iOS and Android. While iOS users may upgrade the version through the App Store, Android users can download the new version in Google Play or straight from Telegram.

