Telugu Association of London holds 14th TAL Children’s Day event

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:41 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: The 14th TAL Children’s Day was celebrated under the aegis of Telugu Association of London (TAL) with more than 300 people participating in the event along with students of TAL Cultural Centre, around 100 children from London and surrounding areas showcasing their talent in various arts.

The program had traditional, devotional, film music dance songs, painting, fancy dress and various musical instruments. UK MP Seema Malhotra participated as the chief guest and lauded the Children’s Day celebrations organized by TAL every year.

TAL Chairman Bharti Kandukuri asked the Telugu people to join their children in the cultural centres of the TAL and contribute to imparting the Telugu language and culture to the future generations. Trustee Giridhar Putlur detailed the training classes conducted by Tal Cultural Center (TCC). Cultural Trustee Navin Gadamsethi, Vice Chairman Rajesh Toleti, trustees Anil Ananthula, Kishore Kasturi, Ravinder Reddy Gummakonda and Anita Nomula also participated.