Dr Raghu Ram conferred with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by Telugu Association of London

Breast cancer specialist Dr. Raghu Ram Pillarisetti is the youngest ever recipient to have received a life time achievement award from Telugu Association of London

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: Founding Director, KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, Dr. Raghu Ram Pillarisetti has been conferred with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ during the glittering Ugadi 2023 celebrations organised by the Telugu Association of London (TAL) held recently in London.

The breast cancer specialist is also the youngest ever recipient to have received a life time achievement award from TAL, which represents over 10,000 Telugu speaking people in and around London and is the largest Telugu Charity Organisation in the UK, according to a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ramulu Dasoju, Founder Chairman and Bharathi Kandukuri, current Chairman of TAL, praised Dr Raghu Ram for his contribution in spreading awareness on breast cancer in India.

Councillor Raghwinder Siddhu, Mayor of London Borough of Hounslow, who was the special Guest, said that Dr Raghu Ram has been a role model and a perfect living bridge between the UK and India in implementing the best practices in treatment of breast cancers.

During the event, Sai Kumar, the noted Telugu actor and dubbing artist, also felicitated Dr Raghu Ram with a ‘Lifetime Achievement award Pagadi’ during the event.

Dr Raghu Ram, who is a Padma Shri and Dr BC Roy National awardee, has over the years played a vital role in spreading awareness about breast cancer not only in the two-Telugu speaking states but across the country.

Dr Raghu Ram also played a pivotal role in forming the Association of Breast Surgeons of India (ABSI), which represents surgeons practicing breast surgery in India.

