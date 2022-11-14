This Children’s Day, here are 3 ways to relive your childhood days

Hyderabad: As kids around are talking about the Children’s Day celebrations at their schools today, yearning young adults are trying hard not to miss their childhood. But wait, is that even possible?

Yes, we all wanted to grow up when we were kids. And wanted to eat whatever we want and go wherever we want. But wouldn’t we trade anything to relive our childhood days again?

Here are three ways you can do it:

Call up your childhood friends

While not all of us might have made deep bonds in our childhood, we all surely have someone who reminds us of being kids. Call them up today and check on them. Talk about what you guys did as kids, recall all the memories, and laugh at yourselves.

Eat snacks from your childhood

We all have a snack that reminds us of our childhood. Perhaps it’s the polo rings, or maybe the melody chocolate. Find a store nearby that sells those, and go stack up your whole shopping bag with them. Come home, pull out your childhood album and eat them while you flip through it.

Do something you always did as a kid

Each of us had a different childhood and a different memory attached to it. Today, try and relive that memory. Visit that park where you used to play, take a walk in a colony you grew up in, or indulge in an activity you enjoyed as a kid.