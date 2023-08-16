Telugu band ‘Soulmates’ aims to take their music abroad

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 07:40 AM, Wed - 16 August 23

The Hyderabad-based 5-member music group aims to take their music abroad.

Hyderabad: Starting as freelancers with prior experience in various bands, the members of the soft-rock Telugu band ‘Soulmates’ embarked on a journey that led them to establish their own group. Formed just a year ago in February, the new band has managed to perform at diverse venues across the city.

The band of five consists of lead vocalist Charan, Boni handling the keyboard, Smaran delivering electrifying guitar performances, Akhil anchoring the bass, and Danny leading the drums. While Charan is a self-taught musician, Boni received musical training in London. Besides their musical endeavours, the band members also have varied professional backgrounds.

Speaking about how they found each other, Danny, who’s also the founder of the band, said, “While I was looking for my ‘soulmates’ for the band, I found these people with similar musical inclination. We are deeply passionate about music, and this shared love propels our performances.”

While the band gains recognition for their heartfelt cover versions, they also actively create original music, with Charan contributing as the songwriter and vocalist for four released tracks. “I’m still exploring my musical identity. The goal is to balance popular tunes with own compositions in performances,” says Charan, who is also an IT employee.

Recalling their initial days, Danny credits their achievements to social media and networking. He explains that the initial videos from their debut show garnered attention and support that has caught the attention of major clubs. The band can be seen performing at major pubs in the city such as Chemistry, Sky High, Enigma, and others. They also cater to corporate and private events.

“Our most cherished memory is when lyricist Ananth Sriram lauded our performance at an event. This happened when our band was just three months old. It was truly motivating,” Danny reminisced.

The band members are looking forward to not only captivating the local audiences but also gaining recognition on a broader scale as they are determined to take their music abroad. The band is all excited to unveil their cover song and

