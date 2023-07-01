Telugu candidates bag top ranks in Indian Forest Service Examination 2022

Hyderabad: Telugu candidates secured top ranks including the first rank in the Indian Forest Services Examination, 2022 results declared by the union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday.

Kolluru Venkata Srikanth, who hails from Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh, topped the examination while Pannala Saahithi Reddy and Thogaru Surya Teja, both from Hyderabad, secured 48th and 66th ranks respectively.

Speaking to Telangana Today Srikanth, said he self-prepared for the examination and added, “I took coaching for the optional paper – Geology and self-prepared for the rest of the subjects. I could not clear prelims in the last attempt. My love for nature has made me take up the Indian Forest Services.”

Saahithi Reddy, from Hyderabad, said her parents both State government employees, motivated and inspired her to take up Civil Services. “I have done BTech in ECE from BITS-Pilani and later worked for two years. During the course work, I decided to crack the Civil Services,” she said.

Surya Teja is son of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and Telangana Legislative Assembly Chief Marshall, T Karunakar. He graduated with bachelor’s degree in Technology from IIT Indore and obtained MBA from the IIM Bangalore. Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar congratulated Teja on his achievement.

The Commission has recommended 147 candidates for appointment and another 12 candidates under the provisional category. A total of 150 vacancies were reported by the Central government to the Commission for recruitment.