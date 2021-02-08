Telugu poet Seshendra Sharma’s Kamotsav now in book stores

The first edition of the late writer’s book ‘Kamotsav’ has been recently published and is available for purchase at all leading book outlets in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Here is some good news for the fans of late Telugu poet Seshendra Sharma. The first edition of the late writer’s book ‘Kamotsav’ has been recently published and is available for purchase at all leading book outlets in Hyderabad.

“The late Telugu poet Seshendra Sharma better known as Seshendra tried his hand at a different genre, and penned a novel ‘Kamotsav’, celebration of desire. It was serialized in a popular Telugu weekly in 1987. As the serial was in progress, Forum against Obscenity, an NGO, filed a criminal case demanding stoppage of the serial and arrest of the author immediately,” the late writer’s son Saatyaki said.

In the first edition of the original version, an average reader comes across a couple of characters in the high society of the then Bombay engrossed in pleasures of modern life. The novel by and large reads like an ensemble of discussions on poetry and painting, differences between painter and poet novel and poetry etc, Saatyaki said.

The Munsif Court and High court of the then Andhra Pradesh gave a clean chit mentioning in their judgment that there was no obscenity in ‘Kamotsav’. The forum finally filed a criminal appeal in the Supreme Court which was summarily dismissed on April 12, 1994, Saatyaki said.

Saatyaki said a different rehashed version of the book was published in December 2006. “That book is nowhere near the original that appeared in a Telugu weekly in 87,” Saatyaki added.

