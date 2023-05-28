Telugu Stars mesmerized in IPL 2023

Telugu actors whose advertisements are played during the IPL matches on TV and the Jio app

By Dinesh Macharla Updated On - 02:32 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Hyderabad: Like every year, this year too IPL has enthralled the cricket fans and the final match to be played between Chennai Super Kings versus Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

This year IPL our Telugu stars performed throughout the season. Well it’s not about the Hyderabadi cricketers Siraj or Tilak Varma, it’s about Telugu actors whose advertisements are played during the IPL matches on TV or the Jio app.

Generally the Bollywood actors or cricketers acted advertisements will be played during the cricket matches, but this time our Telugu superstars acted advertisements are also played in the TV channel or Jio OTT platform.

Mahesh babu’s advertisement of ‘Pan Bahar’ brand has been played in the IPL broadcasting channel. He acted along with Jacike Sharoff though both would appear in different zones while saying the brand’s slogan ‘Pehchan kamyabi ki’. Mahesh babu appears in different suits who walks the carpet to take an award. Mahesh babu is number one in getting ads in Telugu actors and his ads also played in national media for a long time but this year IPL season his advertisement has been playing for the whole season.

The success of RRR made Jr NTR and Ram Charan to get recognition in India and worldwide as they already have huge following in Telugu States. With the success of RRR movie, the Jr NTR’s ‘Appy Fizz’ and Ram Charan’s ‘Frooti’ advertisements have been played during the IPL matches.

Jr NTR’s ‘Appy Fizz’ ad along with Kriti Sanon was played in TV Channel and Jio app. JR NTR and Kriti appear in white colored clothes and a red ball in the background, and say that to change like everybody and don’t listen, don’t say and try the new things in the ad.

Where RamCharan along with his RRR movie co-star Alia Bhatt acted in the ‘Frooti’ advertisement. Ram Charan says to Alia ‘Frooti is yours, Choice is yours’ and ends with the slogan ‘Sipitta Drinkitta Lovitta’. The ad was also played during the IPL matches.

Another Telugu youngest star, Vijay Devarakonda, who is heartthrob of youth and girls, is the hot pick for advertisement agencies as he grabs most ads apart from Mahesh babu in Telugu film industry. Vijay acted for ‘Charged’, the soft drink brand, which was played in the TV channel and the brand also the official broadcasting sponsor of the IPL 2023. The ‘Charged’ ad is filled with action episode where Vijay is to fight with baddies who ask for the soft drink to get charged and he gets it from an old man through the Television and finally he fights with them.

Vijay Devarakonda another advertisement of ‘A23 games’ was also played in the Jio app.