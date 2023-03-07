Temple priest ends life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old priest working at a temple in Miyapur, allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his home on Tuesday.

Police said that M.Prashanth, who served as priest at the local Hanuman Temple was upset over unknown issue. He ended his life by hanging from the ceiling fan in his bedroom, in the absence of his family members.

The Miyapur police are investigating.