Three arrested for selling Hashish balls in Hyderabad

On a tip off, a raid was conducted by the police and the contraband seized

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A couple who were allegedly selling chocolate laced hashish balls to customers at their grocery store in Miyapur were arrested by the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with Miyapur police on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are identified as Dudaram Chowdari, Mahender Kumavath and Shanthi Devi. “Dudaram and Shanthi, the couple were selling the hashish balls to customers for Rs. 100 each. They had procured the illicit drug from Mahender Kumavath, who sourced it from Rajasthan,” said DCP HNEW, Gummi Chakravarthy.

