Hyderabad: Engg student enacts kidnap drama to extort money from father, arrested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:07 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: An engineering student who enacted a kidnap drama, with the help of a woman, to extort money from his father, was arrested by the Miyapur police.

According to the police, K Pavan Kumar (22) who is pursuing engineering course stays at Miyapur along with his family. His father is a building contractor.

Around 6.45 pm on Saturday, Pavan went out of the house on some work and did not return home. Later, around 10 pm, a woman called up his mother and told that her son is kidnapped and sought Rs 50,000 for his safe release. “The caller threatened to kill Pavan if the family failed to pay the amount at the earliest,” said Miyapur Inspector, Kantha Reddy.

Pavan’s family approached the police who registered a case and with the help of cell tower location, tracked down the caller to Secunderabad railway station. “Pavan along with his friend Radhika (40) had planned the kidnap drama to extort money from his parents. A case is booked and both the persons were taken into custody,” said the Inspector.