Tension prevails as police lathi-charge against BJP activists in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 09:22 PM

Adilabad: Tension prevailed for a while when activists of BJP staged a protest in front of Congress leader K Srinivas Reddy’s house, alleging he was encouraging defections here on Sunday.

A large number of BJP activists gathered near the residence of Reddy, suspecting that he was encouraging deflection of councilor Rajesh Pinnawar into the party ahead of a no-confidence motion slated to be moved in the Adilabad municipal council on July 18. They staged a protest alleging that Reddy was conspiring to join Rajesh into the Congress.

Upon learning about gathering of the activists, police led by DSP L Jeevan Reddy rushed to the spot and thwarted their attempt to enter the residence. They then tried to stop the councilor from the joining the Congress at the office of the party. The activists later staged a sit-in at RS Gardens in protest of the deflection of the councilor. They raised slogans against the police, following which the police lathi-charged to disperse the agitators.

Meanwhile, Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar and BJP district president Brahmanandam alleged that the police were acting as puppets of the ruling Congress party. On the other hand, Rajesh”s father is learnt to have lodged a missing complaint with police.