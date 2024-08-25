CMS Adilabad pharmacist repatriated

Pharmacist Vittal was repatriated for showing negligence in storing the drugs at the store.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 August 2024, 06:36 PM

Pharmacist Vittal was repatriated for showing negligence in storing the drugs at the store.

Adilabad: Deputation of a pharmacist belonging to a central medicines store (CMS)-Adilabad was cancelled for showing negligence in storing drugs. An order to this effect was issued by Telangana Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited managing director Hemanth S Borkade on Sunday.

Executive engineer of the store Narsinga Rao said that the pharmacist Vittal was repatriated for showing negligence in storing the drugs at the store. He stated that the drugs were placed in an open area. Vittal was posted at the store on deputation eight years back. The CMS supplies drugs to government run hospitals located across erstwhiled Adilabad district.

Drugs worth Rs 3 lakh were reportedly damaged by rats when stored in an auditorium of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in place of the store. The pharmacist drew criticism when the incident came to the fore.