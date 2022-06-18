Tension prevails in Warangal during Rakesh’s funeral procession

Published Date - 02:40 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Warangal: Tension prevailed for some time in the city when the police ‘resorted to laticharge’ on the TRS activists when the latter tried to burn the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday. The incident took place near the Pochammamaidan centre in the city under the leadership of Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender.

The funeral procession began at 10 am at the MGM Hospital. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao , Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and other TRS leaders have participated in the procession. When the vehicles reached the Pochammamaidan centre, the TRS activists tried to set the Modi’s effigy on fire. In an attempt prevent them from this act, the police have used the baton to disperse them which resulted in some tension.

It is said that the TRS activists had tried to bring the vehicle carrying Rakesh’s body to the Warangal railway station to keep the body there and protest over the Agnipath scheme. However, the police have foiled their bid and asked the organisers not to carry the body to the railway station. The funeral procession reached Narsampet around 1.10 pm. Meanwhile, the police have taken all steps to prevent untoward incidents during the yatra. Minister Dayakar Rao and other TRS leaders will attend the last rites at the village in the evening.

