City gapples with heavy rains, power outages, and traffic havoc

Many parts of the city were plunged into darkness with power disrupted and whole colonies remained in pitch darkness.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 11:10 PM

Hyderabad: Heavy rains that lashed the city and suburbs for several hours ended up throwing normal life out of gear on Tuesday.

There were also reports of uprooted trees and fallen branches causing inconveniences. Scores of motorists struggled to reach home wading through road inundations and traffic at several thoroughfares went out of gear.

Those returning home after the day’s work were stranded for a long time at different points on city roads and faced hardships in finding their way out of lashing rain and traffic jams.