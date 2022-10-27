Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Home | Entertainment | Terrence Lewis Opens Up On Touching Nora Fatehi Inappropriately

Terrence Lewis opens up on touching Nora Fatehi inappropriately

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 03:21 PM, Thu - 27 October 22
Terrence Lewis opens up on touching Nora Fatehi inappropriately
Terrence said that he had to call Nora and clarify because he was receiving too many calls and abuses were hurled at him.

Hyderabad: The video of Terrence Lewis allegedly touching Nora Fatehi inappropriately on a reality show is still remembered by the audience. It all happened a couple of years ago on an episode of ‘India’s Best Dancer’, where Terrence was a judge and Nora was stepping in as a judge in the place of Malaika Arora who was affected by Covid-19. Post the incident, some netizens even assumed that Terrance and Nora were involved romantically.

Justifying himself, the choreographer said on Maniesh Paul’s podcast recently, “It was a simple situation. Shatrughan Sinha and his wife had come. Geeta Kapoor felt that we had to do full namaskar to greet them. I said okay, fine. We did namaskar as respect, but suddenly, Geeta felt that it was not enough and wanted us to do more. So, we followed her directions. I don’t even remember if my hand touched her, I don’t know even if it is really touching.”

“Two weeks before, Nora had come on the show and asked me to dance with her… Why would I want to do something like this, when there are four cameras around? This is too cheap, you can’t do this. I got abused, in my DMs…” he recollected.

Terrence said that he had to call Nora and clarify because he was receiving too many calls and abuses were hurled at him.

 

Related News

Latest News