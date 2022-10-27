Terrence Lewis opens up on touching Nora Fatehi inappropriately

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:21 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Terrence said that he had to call Nora and clarify because he was receiving too many calls and abuses were hurled at him.

Hyderabad: The video of Terrence Lewis allegedly touching Nora Fatehi inappropriately on a reality show is still remembered by the audience. It all happened a couple of years ago on an episode of ‘India’s Best Dancer’, where Terrence was a judge and Nora was stepping in as a judge in the place of Malaika Arora who was affected by Covid-19. Post the incident, some netizens even assumed that Terrance and Nora were involved romantically.

Justifying himself, the choreographer said on Maniesh Paul’s podcast recently, “It was a simple situation. Shatrughan Sinha and his wife had come. Geeta Kapoor felt that we had to do full namaskar to greet them. I said okay, fine. We did namaskar as respect, but suddenly, Geeta felt that it was not enough and wanted us to do more. So, we followed her directions. I don’t even remember if my hand touched her, I don’t know even if it is really touching.”

“Two weeks before, Nora had come on the show and asked me to dance with her… Why would I want to do something like this, when there are four cameras around? This is too cheap, you can’t do this. I got abused, in my DMs…” he recollected.

Terrence said that he had to call Nora and clarify because he was receiving too many calls and abuses were hurled at him.