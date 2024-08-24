Health sector reduced to shambles says Harish Rao

Every death caused due to lack basic facilities and treatment in the hospital should be treated as government sponsored killing. He demanded an ex gratia of Rs.10 lakh in such deaths, said the former Minister

24 August 2024

Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Voicing concern over the state of the health sector in Telangana, BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao said the Congress government had reduced it to shambles in a matter of eight months.

Taking to X, he said the state of affairs in the sector would have a bearing on healthcare for the poor.

One out of every two was suffering from viral fever, regardless of whether it was a village or a town. There was a situation where beds were not available in hospitals. In all, 5,246 dengue cases were reported in the last one and a half month.

The official figures proved that the incidence of dengue was alarming with 36 per cent more cases reported compared to last year. What were the State government and the Chief Minister doing at a time when viral fevers were taking their toll, he asked.

The State had witnessed revolutionary schemes implemented in the health sector during the BRS rule. The State had emerged as one of the top performers in terms of healthcare during the BRS rule. Today all the more it was different. People were hesitating once against to visit the government hospitals. There were instances of three patients sharing a single bed, pregnant women were left to labour in chair while rodents were feasting on medicines, he lamented.

Harish Rao said seasonal diseases like malaria and dengue were on the rise due to lack of pre-emptive measures, lack of review on the preparedness of hospitals and lack of attention to sanitation.

He contended that every death caused due to lack basic facilities and treatment in the hospital should be treated as government sponsored killing. He demanded an ex gratia of Rs.10 lakh in such deaths.